10 New COVID-19 Cases In Parbat and Syanja

The Gandaki State has confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19. Five persons each from Syangja and Parbat were found to be infected with COVID-19, taking State's case load to 37.

According to Gandaki State Health Directorate, four men aged 22, 26, 32 and 40 of Chapakot Municipality, Syangja and a 20-year old male of Biruwa Rural Municipality tested positive for the virus.

Likewise, two men aged 20 and 40 of Phalebas Municipality, staying in quarantine at Kushma and three men aged 19, 20 and 21 of Mahashila Rural Municipality were identified with COVID-19 infection, informed Dr Bishwo Bandu Sharma, spokesperson of Gandaki State Corona Prevention and Control Programme.

All 10 COVID-19 patients had entered Nepal from India in coordination with their respective local levels and they were placed in quarantine as soon as they reached their local levels.

As per the latest update, the virus has been detected in 11 districts of Gandaki State.

12 persons from Syangja, nine from Nawalparasi, eight from Baglung, five from Parbat, one each from Tanahun, Myagdi and Lamjung have been confirmed with the virus infection.

