10 New COVID-19 Cases In Parbat and Syanja

10 New COVID-19 Cases In Parbat and Syanja

June 2, 2020, 2:19 p.m.

The Gandaki State has confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19. Five persons each from Syangja and Parbat were found to be infected with COVID-19, taking State's case load to 37.

According to Gandaki State Health Directorate, four men aged 22, 26, 32 and 40 of Chapakot Municipality, Syangja and a 20-year old male of Biruwa Rural Municipality tested positive for the virus.

Likewise, two men aged 20 and 40 of Phalebas Municipality, staying in quarantine at Kushma and three men aged 19, 20 and 21 of Mahashila Rural Municipality were identified with COVID-19 infection, informed Dr Bishwo Bandu Sharma, spokesperson of Gandaki State Corona Prevention and Control Programme.

All 10 COVID-19 patients had entered Nepal from India in coordination with their respective local levels and they were placed in quarantine as soon as they reached their local levels.

As per the latest update, the virus has been detected in 11 districts of Gandaki State.

12 persons from Syangja, nine from Nawalparasi, eight from Baglung, five from Parbat, one each from Tanahun, Myagdi and Lamjung have been confirmed with the virus infection.

Source: The Rising Nepal

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Communist Party Leader Shrestha Urges Indian PM Modi To Correct Mistakes Taking blessing Of Pashupatinath And Muktinath
Jun 02, 2020
Nepali Embassy In UK Urges Nepalis To Update Their Personal Details To Return Home
Jun 02, 2020
TIA Renovation Work Complete
Jun 02, 2020
Nirjala Ekadashi 2020 Today And Significance Of Fast On This Day
Jun 02, 2020
ADB Provides Nepal $250 Million Loan For COVID-19 Response
Jun 02, 2020

More on Health

25 COVID-19 Patients Discharge From Bhim Hospital Discharged Following Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 2 minutes ago
WHO And Experts Say No Evidence Of Coronavirus Losing Potency By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 20 minutes ago
Coronavirus Is Weakening: Italian Doctor By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 30 minutes ago
Nepal: 589 COVID-19 Cases In Province 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 53 minutes ago
Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Cases Reaches To 1811 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 4 minutes ago
Encouraging Drop In Viral Load In Experimental South Korean Drug By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Communist Party Leader Shrestha Urges Indian PM Modi To Correct Mistakes Taking blessing Of Pashupatinath And Muktinath By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2020
Nepali Embassy In UK Urges Nepalis To Update Their Personal Details To Return Home By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2020
Geo-politics of the Himalayas By Binoj Basnyat Jun 02, 2020
Covid 19, Kalapani And KP Oli Government: Nepal’s Foreign Policy By Nishesh Dhungana Jun 02, 2020
TIA Renovation Work Complete By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2020
Nirjala Ekadashi 2020 Today And Significance Of Fast On This Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75