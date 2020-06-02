Nepal COVID-19:145375 Persons In Quarantine, Highest In Sudurpachim With 44817

Nepal COVID-19:145375 Persons In Quarantine, Highest In Sudurpachim With 44817

June 2, 2020, 7:02 p.m.

Dr. Bikas Devkota, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH), said that there are 145375 people in quarantine across the country. Sudurpaschim province has the highest number of people in quarantine with 44817 followed by province 5 with 40617.For detail MoPH

Dr. Devkota said that Karnali Province has 26447 people in quarantine followed by 22536 in province 2, 3638 in Province 1, and 4315 in Gandaki province. Bagmati Province has lowest number of people in quarantine with 3008.

Following the opening of the border with India, the number of migrant Nepalese entering Nepal has increased and the number of people in quarantine.

According to Dr. Devkota 75343 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 116345 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out. In total, Nepal has tested 191688 in total.

Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Media Briefing 2077.02.20

Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Media Briefing 2077.02.20 #COVID-19

Posted by Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal on Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Dr. Devkota said that 3440 PCR and 2588 RDT tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours. There are 1825 in isolation. He said that the national COVID-19 tally has reached 1811 including 221 cases of recovery and eight death cases.

Province 2 has the highest number of coronavirus persons in isolation with 711, followed by province 5 with 622, 251 in Karnali province, and 120 in Province 1, 65 in Sudurpaschim, 34 in Gandaki Province and 22 in Bagmati.

