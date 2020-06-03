Coronavirus Positive Cases To Reach 15,000: Health Minister Dhakal

Coronavirus Positive Cases To Reach 15,000: Health Minister Dhakal

June 3, 2020, 3:01 p.m.

Minister for Health and Population Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal has said the government is changing its policy to handle the positive cases to ensure hospitalisation and treatment for those in severe health conditions which is the worldwide practice as well reports Rastirya Samachar Samiti.

“So far, it is seen that 80 percent COVID-19 infected do not show severe symptoms,'' he said, adding that it was estimated that the number of positive cases would reach up to 15,000 and arrangements would be in place for the hospitalization of five percent among them,” said mister Dhakal.

He said that the cases of COVID-19 have already exceeded 2,000 in the country. So, only those infected ones requiring oxygen and ventilator support will be admitted to hospitals.

Receiving health materials provided by the Health Environment and Climate Action Foundation (HECAF 360) here today, the Health Minister said isolation rooms would be set up to keep patients with mild symptoms and normal health conditions.

''The government is changing its policy to handle the positive cases to ensure hospitalization and treatment for those in severe health conditions which is the worldwide practice as well. So far, it is seen that 80 percent COVID-19 infected do not show severe symptoms,'' he said, adding that it was estimated that the number of positive cases would reach up to 15,000 and arrangements would be in place for the hospitalization of five percent among them.

He pledged to distribute the received assistance on the need basis.

Foundation Chair Mahesh Nakarmi said the assistance was equivalent to Rs 17 million and it also included 30 ventilators. As he said, the Foundation was ready to cooperate with the government in the control and treatment of coronavirus.

The assistance was provided on the initiation of Tzu Chi Foundation which has its chapters in 63 countries including the UK, US, China and Canada.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

France, Nepal Commemorate of 70 Years of the First Annapurna Ascension By French Alpinists led by Maurice Herzog
Jun 03, 2020
World Bank Approve $100 Million Credit To Nepal’s Electricity Sector
Jun 03, 2020
PM Oli Calls A Expert Meeting To Discuss Modality Of Lockdown
Jun 03, 2020
The Lockdown Had Converted Into The Breakdown: Shekhar Golchha
Jun 03, 2020
Nepal Airlines Operated 22 Chartered International Flights
Jun 03, 2020

More on Health

Kathmandu Medical College’s Four Health Workers Test Positive For COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 43 minutes ago
Nepal COVID-19:145375 Persons In Quarantine, Highest In Sudurpachim With 44817 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 53 minutes ago
45 Persons COVID-19 Patients Discharged Following Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 20 minutes ago
Nepal Record 288 Cases In A Single Day, Total Tall Reaches to 2099 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 24 minutes ago
10 New COVID-19 Cases In Parbat and Syanja By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
25 COVID-19 Patients Discharge From Bhim Hospital Discharged Following Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago

The Latest

France, Nepal Commemorate of 70 Years of the First Annapurna Ascension By French Alpinists led by Maurice Herzog By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2020
World Bank Approve $100 Million Credit To Nepal’s Electricity Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2020
World Environment Day 2020: Promoting Biodiversity Conservation By Batu Uprety Jun 03, 2020
PM Oli Calls A Expert Meeting To Discuss Modality Of Lockdown By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2020
The Lockdown Had Converted Into The Breakdown: Shekhar Golchha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2020
Nepal Airlines Operated 22 Chartered International Flights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75