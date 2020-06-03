Coronavirus Positive Cases To Reach 15,000: Health Minister Dhakal

Minister for Health and Population Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal has said the government is changing its policy to handle the positive cases to ensure hospitalisation and treatment for those in severe health conditions which is the worldwide practice as well reports Rastirya Samachar Samiti.

“So far, it is seen that 80 percent COVID-19 infected do not show severe symptoms,'' he said, adding that it was estimated that the number of positive cases would reach up to 15,000 and arrangements would be in place for the hospitalization of five percent among them,” said mister Dhakal.

He said that the cases of COVID-19 have already exceeded 2,000 in the country. So, only those infected ones requiring oxygen and ventilator support will be admitted to hospitals.

Receiving health materials provided by the Health Environment and Climate Action Foundation (HECAF 360) here today, the Health Minister said isolation rooms would be set up to keep patients with mild symptoms and normal health conditions.

He pledged to distribute the received assistance on the need basis.

Foundation Chair Mahesh Nakarmi said the assistance was equivalent to Rs 17 million and it also included 30 ventilators. As he said, the Foundation was ready to cooperate with the government in the control and treatment of coronavirus.

The assistance was provided on the initiation of Tzu Chi Foundation which has its chapters in 63 countries including the UK, US, China and Canada.