150 Plus Nepali Migrants To Arrive From UAE Tomorrow

Nepalis who are in desperate need to return home from different countries owing to the pandemic of coronavirus infection would be landing home beginning Friday reports RSS.

Officials said that more than 150 Nepali migrants would come home on Friday in a chartered flight. For this to happen, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating with the Embassy of Nepal in Abu Dhabi.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation are coordinating and facilitating to repatriate the stranded Nepalis in the destination countries.

All Nepalis coming home from abroad would be kept under quarantine facilities after their health checkups.

After completing all the processes in the quarantines, they would be sent to their respective homes.

Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Harischandra Ghimire said that around 40,000 Nepalis are expected to come home during this time and details are collected from different diplomatic missions abroad.

It is said that ‘holding centres’ are being managed for Nepalis in all three districts of Kathmandu Valley upon their arrival in the country.