43 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Hospital Following Recovery

June 5, 2020, 5:11 p.m.

Spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population Dr. Bikas Devkota said that 43 COVID-19 patients of Jhapa, Dhankuta, Khotang, Udayapur, Morang, Saptari, Banke and Sunsari have been discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection.

13 Coronavirus patients of Nainapur of Banke district returned home after recovery. Mayor Dhabal Sumsher Rana of Nepalgunj municipality gave them farewell offering bouquet. They were admitted to Lions Club Dental Hospital along with other 11 who were discharge yesterday.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 2,912 including 333 cases of recovery and 11 death cases.

