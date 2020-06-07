102 COVID-19 Patients Discharged Following Recovery

Dr. Bikas Devkota, spokesperson of Ministry of Population and Health, said that 102 COVID-19 patients discharged from various hospitals today following the recovery. Those include 100 males and 2 females who discharged from hospitals across Nepal.

This is the single day largest recovery cases in Nepal. With this total recovery cases reached to 467.

Nine COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in isolation at All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) Academy have recovered from the virus infection. They were discharged from the isolation centre on Sunday.

Similarly, nine COVID-19 Patients release from Dharan BP Koirala Health Academy, 34 from Kalaiya Hospital Bara, one from Balambu Hospital, 27 from Butwal, Rupandehi and Kapilvastu, 10 from Dang and 18 from Nursing Institute Rautahat.

As per the provinces, 91 discharge from province 1, 186 from province 2, 32 from Bagmati, 3 from Gandaki, 133 from Province 5, 9 from Karnali and 13 from Sudurpaschim.