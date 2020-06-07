102 COVID-19 Patients Discharged Following Recovery

102 COVID-19 Patients Discharged Following Recovery

June 7, 2020, 6:08 p.m.

Dr. Bikas Devkota, spokesperson of Ministry of Population and Health, said that 102 COVID-19 patients discharged from various hospitals today following the recovery. Those include 100 males and 2 females who discharged from hospitals across Nepal.

This is the single day largest recovery cases in Nepal. With this total recovery cases reached to 467.

Nine COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in isolation at All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) Academy have recovered from the virus infection. They were discharged from the isolation centre on Sunday.

Similarly, nine COVID-19 Patients release from Dharan BP Koirala Health Academy, 34 from Kalaiya Hospital Bara, one from Balambu Hospital, 27 from Butwal, Rupandehi and Kapilvastu, 10 from Dang and 18 from Nursing Institute Rautahat.

As per the provinces, 91 discharge from province 1, 186 from province 2, 32 from Bagmati, 3 from Gandaki, 133 from Province 5, 9 from Karnali and 13 from Sudurpaschim.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

DUDHKOSI STORAGE PROJECT Cheap Energy
Jun 07, 2020
China May Send Ducks To Battle Pakistan's Locust Swarms
Jun 07, 2020
Province 1, 2 And Karnali Have 2875 Infected Persons Out of 3448 Total Infections
Jun 07, 2020
COVID-19: 213 New Cases Confirmed Total Reaches To 3448
Jun 07, 2020
India China Agreed To Peacefully Resolve Situation In Border Areas
Jun 07, 2020

More on Health

Province 1, 2 And Karnali Have 2875 Infected Persons Out of 3448 Total Infections By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 35 minutes ago
COVID-19: 213 New Cases Confirmed Total Reaches To 3448 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 41 minutes ago
COVID-19 Vaccine: Moderna, Sinovac and ChdOx 1 nCoV-19 Vaccine Are Forefront, Vaccine Likely To Have In September By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 1 minute ago
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 6.7 Million, 2.7 Million Recover: Johns Hopkins University By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 33 minutes ago
COVID-19: Province 2,5 And Karnali Reports 2718 Coronavirus Cases Out of Nepal’s 3235 Total By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Has 5 More Coronavirus Positive Cases Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago

The Latest

DUDHKOSI STORAGE PROJECT Cheap Energy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 07, 2020
China May Send Ducks To Battle Pakistan's Locust Swarms By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 07, 2020
Community Forestry Journey In Nepal By Bijaya Raj Paudyal Jun 07, 2020
Energy Usage – An About Turn By Hemang Dixit Jun 07, 2020
India China Agreed To Peacefully Resolve Situation In Border Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 07, 2020
Joe Biden Officially Clinches US Democratic Nomination By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 07, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75