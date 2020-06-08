314 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Today, National COVID-19 Tally Reaches 3,762

June 8, 2020, 6:46 p.m.

Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of The Ministry of Health and Population, has that there are 314 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 3,762, including 488 cases of recovery and 14 death cases.

Dr. Gautam said that of 314, 294 are males and 20 females. They are from Morang, Sunsari, Jhapa, Saptari, Janakpur, Syangja, Kaski, Parsa, Bara, Rautahat, Dang, Banke, Bardiya, Dailekh, Surkhet, Argakhachi, Kapilvastu, Nawalparsi, Palpa, Pyuthan, Rupandehi, Sarlahi and Mahottari. In his daily briefing, he said that the virus has now spread in 71 out 77 districts.

Dr. Gautam also said that 21 COVID-19 patients including one female and 20 male from have been discharged from the hospital after recovery.

