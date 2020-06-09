Israel Is Sharing Its Experiences With Nepali School Leaders On Learning During And Post COVID Pandemic

The Embassy of Israel in Kathmandu is facilitating a series of webinars with an aim to share global experiences of remote learning due to COVID-19 to Nepali School leaders via OFRI center, MASHAV (Israeli Agency for International Development Cooperation).

During the first day of the webinar, Benny Omer, the Ambassador of Israel to Nepal expressed with joy that exchanging of experiences and sharing the best possible practices of Israel could ease the learning process of the students. He also added that investment in education is the biggest asset to any country and every political leader should pay high value to it even though the outcome is not seen immediately.

Ms. Yudith Rosenthal, Director of Ofri Center, MASHAV is coordinating a 4 day long webinar. She is sharing various aspects of learning to Nepali leaders once a week in the month of June. The subjects of sharing are Innovative Pedagogies, Social and emotional learning, E-learning & virtual pedagogies and Disrupting Education. Welcoming all the 32 school leaders including community schools, Ms. Diptee Acharya highlighted the role of such sessions as a part of professional development which has been an immediate need due to the pandemic.

Kapil Dev Regmi, a MASHAV alumni appreciated the initiatives of Ambassador Benny Omer to make the webinar possible. Israel is famous as a pioneer country in Education, Technology and Agriculture.

The school leaders of Galaxy, Premier, Apex Life, Sanskriti, KWS, Brihaspati, DAV, Akshara, Kathmandu Pragya Kunja and community school leaders from the oldest and first school in Kathmandu, Durbar High School, and Ratna Rajya School are attending among others in the training sessions.