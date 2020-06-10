Over 172266 People Are In Quarantine Across Nepal

Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population, said that there are 172266 people in quarantine across the country.

Sudurpaschim province has the highest number of people in quarantine with 62902 followed by province 5 with 38291, Karnali Province with 29985, province 2 with 19755, Gandaki with 13746 and 3044 in Bagmati and province 1 with 4542.

Dr. Gautam said that Province 2 has the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases with 1592 followed by province 5 with 1315 and 704 in Karnali. Similarly, province 1 has 301, Sudurpaschim 165 Bagmati 140 and Gandaki 147.

Dr. Gautam also informed that 110744 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 172880 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out. In total, Nepal has tested 283624 in total. In the last 24 hours, 4414 tests through PCR and 6722 through RDT have been carried out.

Province 2 has the highest number of people in isolation with 1318 followed by province 5 1115, Karnali 676, 175 in Province 1, 150 Sudurpaschim, Gandaki 142 and Bagmati 99.