250 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed Nepal’s Total Reaches To 4614

Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry Of Health and Population (MoPH), said that there are 250 New COVID-19 Cases recorded today. He said that the total cases reached now to 4,614.For detail MoPH

Those detected included 230 males and 20 females in the last 24 hours. The new cases were detected in Jhapa, Dang, Sunsari, Rautahat, Bara, Dhading, Sarlahi, Saptari, Mahottari, Rolpa, Banke, Dailekh, Surkhet, Kapilvastu, Pyuthan, Rupandehi, Kailali, Bajura, Bajhang and Nawalparasi (West)

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 4,614, including 862 cases of recovery and 15 death cases.