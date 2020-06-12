Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Reached To 5,062 With 448 New Confirm Cases

June 12, 2020, 6:28 p.m.

Dr Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population, has confirmed 448 new cases of COVID-19 today. This is the highest number of detection in a single day in Nepal. MoPH

He said that 448 people, including 424 males and 24 females, were detected with virus infection in the last 24 hours at the daily press briefing. After this, Nepal’s total tally reaches to 5062.

The new cases were detected in Jhapa, Dang, Sunsari, Rautahat, Bara, Dhading, Sarlahi, Saptari, Mahottari, Rolpa, Banke, Dailekh, Surkhet, Kapilvastu, Pyuthan, Rupandehi, Kailali, Parbt, Syangja, Bardkya, Dailekh, Bajura, Bajhang, Nawalparasi (East) and Dhanding.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 5,062 including 877 cases of recovery and 16 death cases.

