Province 2, 5 And Karnali Province Confirmed Highest Number of Confirm Cases

Province 2, 5 And Karnali Province Confirmed Highest Number of Confirm Cases

June 12, 2020, 7:36 p.m.

Out of 448 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, three districts have 229 positive cases. Rautahat has highest number of positive with 86 positive followed by Surkhet 83 and Sarlahi 60. This is the highest number of detection in a single day in Nepal.

Other district with double figure include Dailekh 38, Dhading 29, Syangja 22, Brdia 15, Parbat 13 Saptari 17, Rupanedehi 16, Dhanusha 15, Sunsari 10, Siraha 11 and Chitwan and Jhapa 6.

Kathmandu reported one positive case today. The new cases were detected in Jhapa, Dang, Sunsari, Rautahat, Bara, Dhading, Sarlahi, Saptari, Mahottari, Rolpa, Banke, Dailekh, Surkhet, Kapilvastu, Pyuthan, Rupandehi, Kailali, Parbt, Syangja, Bardkya, Dailekh, Bajura, Bajhang, Nawalparasi (East) and Dhanding.

In terms of provinces, no 1 has 173 in isolation followed by 1515 in Province 2, 139 in Bagmati province,175 in Gandaki,1175 in province 5,815 in Karnali and 177 in Sudurpashcim.

One person also tested positive in Kathmandu also.

MOPH JUne 12 report.jpg

MOpH june 12.jpg

MOPH Jun12.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Conducted 309917 Tests
Jun 12, 2020
Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Reached To 5,062 With 448 New Confirm Cases
Jun 12, 2020
Youths In Many Cities Chanted Slogans Against The Incompetence Of Government
Jun 12, 2020
COVID-19 May Push Millions More Children Into Child Labour – ILO And UNICEF
Jun 12, 2020
Minister Gywali Held Telephone Conversation With British And Canadian Ministers
Jun 12, 2020

More on Health

Nepal Conducted 309917 Tests By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 30 minutes ago
Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Reached To 5,062 With 448 New Confirm Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 14 minutes ago
COVID-19: 3.5 Million Recoveries Globally With 7.4 Million Case By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 57 minutes ago
Chinese Coronavirus Vaccine To Go Final Clinical Trial In Brazil From July By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 58 minutes ago
Nepal Carried Out 294073 Total Test Till Thursday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
187 Coronavirus Patient Discharged From Across Nepal Following Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Youths In Many Cities Chanted Slogans Against The Incompetence Of Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2020
COVID-19 May Push Millions More Children Into Child Labour – ILO And UNICEF By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2020
Minister Gywali Held Telephone Conversation With British And Canadian Ministers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2020
One Person Died And Six Other Injured In Police Firing In Nepal India Border in Sarlahi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2020
Nepal Formed An Expert Team To Collect Evidence On Nepal-India Borders By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2020
Indian States May Fall Short Of Critical COVID-19 Care As Cases Rise By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75