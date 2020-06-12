Province 2, 5 And Karnali Province Confirmed Highest Number of Confirm Cases

Out of 448 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, three districts have 229 positive cases. Rautahat has highest number of positive with 86 positive followed by Surkhet 83 and Sarlahi 60. This is the highest number of detection in a single day in Nepal.

Other district with double figure include Dailekh 38, Dhading 29, Syangja 22, Brdia 15, Parbat 13 Saptari 17, Rupanedehi 16, Dhanusha 15, Sunsari 10, Siraha 11 and Chitwan and Jhapa 6.

Kathmandu reported one positive case today. The new cases were detected in Jhapa, Dang, Sunsari, Rautahat, Bara, Dhading, Sarlahi, Saptari, Mahottari, Rolpa, Banke, Dailekh, Surkhet, Kapilvastu, Pyuthan, Rupandehi, Kailali, Parbt, Syangja, Bardkya, Dailekh, Bajura, Bajhang, Nawalparasi (East) and Dhanding.

In terms of provinces, no 1 has 173 in isolation followed by 1515 in Province 2, 139 in Bagmati province,175 in Gandaki,1175 in province 5,815 in Karnali and 177 in Sudurpashcim.

