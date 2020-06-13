Nepal Violates Current Understanding To Hold Talks On Outstanding Boundary Issues: India

Official Spokesperson of External Affairs Ministry of India Anurag Srivastava said that Nepal’s recent bill is violative of our current understanding to hold talks on outstanding boundary issues

In response to media queries on the passing of Constitutional Amendment Bill revising the Coat of Arms of Nepal by the House of Representatives of Nepal, the Official Spokesperson Srivastava said that the claims is not based on historical fact or evidence.

" We have noted that the House of Representatives of Nepal has passed a constitution amendment bill for changing the map of Nepal to include parts of Indian territory. We have already made our position clear on this matter.”

“This artificial enlargement of claims is not based on historical fact or evidence and is not tenable. It is also violative of our current understanding to hold talks on outstanding boundary issues."