Nepal Violates Current Understanding To Hold Talks On Outstanding Boundary Issues: India

Nepal Violates Current Understanding To Hold Talks On Outstanding Boundary Issues: India

June 13, 2020, 9:35 p.m.

Official Spokesperson of External Affairs Ministry of India Anurag Srivastava said that Nepal’s recent bill is violative of our current understanding to hold talks on outstanding boundary issues

In response to media queries on the passing of Constitutional Amendment Bill revising the Coat of Arms of Nepal by the House of Representatives of Nepal, the Official Spokesperson Srivastava said that the claims is not based on historical fact or evidence.

" We have noted that the House of Representatives of Nepal has passed a constitution amendment bill for changing the map of Nepal to include parts of Indian territory. We have already made our position clear on this matter.”

“This artificial enlargement of claims is not based on historical fact or evidence and is not tenable. It is also violative of our current understanding to hold talks on outstanding boundary issues."

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Practical Action And Mercy Corps Show Enormous Gaps In Flood Preparation
Jun 13, 2020
Three Provinces Have 4419 COVID-19 Infection Cases
Jun 13, 2020
“We Have Geographical, Cultural, Historical, Religious Linkages With Nepal: Indian Army Chief MM Naravane
Jun 13, 2020
One Course Has Completed. Now Dialogue Shall Be Held With India: PM Oli
Jun 13, 2020
273 New Cases COVID-19 Confirmed Nepal’s Total Reaches To 5,335
Jun 13, 2020

More on National

Practical Action And Mercy Corps Show Enormous Gaps In Flood Preparation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 minutes ago
“We Have Geographical, Cultural, Historical, Religious Linkages With Nepal: Indian Army Chief MM Naravane By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 28 minutes ago
Nepal Spends Nearly Rs.4 Billion To Import Medical Goods For Prevention of Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 58 minutes ago
Nepal Formed An Expert Team To Collect Evidence On Nepal-India Borders By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
India Deeply Values Its Civilization, Cultural And Friendly Relations With Nepal: MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Nepal To Repatriate 24148 Migrant Nepali By End Of June By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Three Provinces Have 4419 COVID-19 Infection Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2020
One Course Has Completed. Now Dialogue Shall Be Held With India: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2020
273 New Cases COVID-19 Confirmed Nepal’s Total Reaches To 5,335 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2020
36 Persons Discharged Following Recovery From Coronavirus Infections By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2020
HoR Unanimously Passes Constitution (Second Amendment) Bill, 2077 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2020
Thousands Of Demonstrators Held Protest In Kathmandu With A Slogan Enough Is Enough By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75