Nepal’s Tally Hits 5,760 With 425 New COVID-19 Cases Sunday

Dr Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 425 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. For detail https://covid19.mohp.gov.np/#/

He said that 375 including males and 50 females were detected with virus infection in the last 24 hours in the daily press brief today.

The new cases of virus infection were detected in Morang, Sunsari, Jhapa, Saptari, Birgunj, Parsa, Bara, Sarlahi, Rautahat, Nawalparasi (East), Bajhang, Dadeldhura, Doti, Kailali, Kanchanpur, Bardiya, Banke, Rukum (West), Pyuthan, Dang, Dhanusa, Ramechhap, Gulmi, Nawalparasi (West), Rupandehi, Palpa, Surkhet, Dailekh, Sindhuli and Dhading.

Rautahat 76, Morang 25, ,Surkhet 40, Dailekh 29, Dang 56, Dhading 25, Dadeldhura 22,Rupandehi 31, Palpa 17,Kailali17, Parsa 17, Kanchanpur 20, Bara 9, Gulmi 8 Sunsari 4, Saptari, 10Banke 3, Bardia, Ramechhap 2,