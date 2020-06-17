Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Reaches 7,177 With 586 New Cases Till Wednesday

Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Reaches 7,177 With 586 New Cases Till Wednesday

June 17, 2020, 6:36 p.m.

Dr Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed 586 new cases reaching COVID-19 national toll 7177 Wednesday.More

He said among them 546 males and 40 females tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

The new cases of virus infection were detected in Udayapur 4, Siraha 1, Morang 9, Jhapa 2, Dhanusa 26, Mahottari 200, Bara 7, Rautahat 137, Kapilvastu 10, Rupandehi 7, Sarlahi 6, Pyuthan 34, Argakhanchi 12, Kailali 1, Parbat 3, Nawalparasi (East)12, Gulmi 26, Banke 1, Bardiya 31, Dang 8, Salyan 25, Surkhet 2, Dailekh 2, Kalikot 14 and Kanchanpur 7.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 7,177 including 1,167 cases of recovery and 20 death cases.

Nine COVID-19 patients from Siraha, Rautahat and Parsa have been discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus.

A 46-year old female of Baijanath Rural Municipality, Banke, who died on June 15 tested positive for the virus in PCR test done at Bheri Hospital, said Dr Jageshwor Gautam. The deceased was admitted to the hospital on June 15.

