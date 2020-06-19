Brazil Death Tall Rises To 50,000 And Over 1 Million COVID-19 cases

June 19, 2020, 8:49 a.m.

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the United States show the number of deaths from coronavirus infections has exceeded 450,000 worldwide.

The tally shows the global death toll hit more than 450,000 till Friday.

The United States had the most fatalities at 117,972, followed by Brazil at 46,510, Britain at 42,373, Italy at 34,514, and France at 29,578.

The global total of confirmed infections came to 8,400,320.

The US topped the list with 2,173,804 cases, followed by Brazil with 955,377, Russia with 560,321, India with 366,946, and Britain with 301,935.

Anthony Fauci says further lockdowns not required to control the United States's outbreak.

With the world's worst outbreak outside the United States, Brazil now has 978,142 confirmed cases and 47,748 deaths.

In Honduras, President Juan Orlando Hernandez became the latest world leader to be hospitalised after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Source: International Agencies

