COVID-19 Case Reported In Tibetan Refugee Camp In Mustang

June 22, 2020, 3:07 p.m.

Following the detection of first COVID-19 case, the Tibetan refugee camp of Gharjong Rural Municipality-1, Mustang, has been sealed off since Sunday reported The Rising Nepal.

An 82-year old male from Bouddha, Kathmandu, tested positive for the virus in RT-PCR. His swab sample was collected after he arrived to the camp in Mustang, said Bed Prasad Aryal, Chief District Officer (CDO) of Mustang.

Aryal said that following the first case of COVID-19 in the district, high alertness and surveillance was adopted in the district. “Tracing of those who had come in direct contact with the COVID-19 patient has already started. We’ve already collected 22 swab samples for RT-PCR testing,” he added.

