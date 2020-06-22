Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Reaches To 9536 With Recovery Of 535 New Cases

Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Reaches To 9536 With Recovery Of 535 New Cases

June 22, 2020, 6:08 p.m.

Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed 535 new cases of COVID-19 today. With this, the total cases has reached to 9561. MoPH

Out of the total 535, 461 are males and 74 females. Dr. Gautam informed that they were detected with COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. The virus has now spread in all districts of Nepal except for Rasuwa.

The new cases were detected in Morang 12, Saptari 15, Jhapa 3, Dhanusha 10, Mahottari 1, Achham 2, Arghakhanchi 9, Baitadi 14, Doti 21, Gulmi 56, Jajarkot 1, Kailali 58, Nawalparasi East 29, Sarlahi 47, Sindhupalchowk 2, Siraha 23, Syangja 33, Palpa 90, Pyuthan 30, Rautahat 34, Rupandehi 6, Chitwan 5, Okhaldhunga 1, Tanahun 11, Palpa, and Dang 13.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kalidas Jayanti 2020: His Contribution And Importance
Jun 22, 2020
Nepal Carried Out 449474 COVID-19 PCR And RDT Test Till June 22
Jun 22, 2020
370 COVID-19 Patients Discharged After Recovery From Across The Country
Jun 22, 2020
COVID-19 Case Reported In Tibetan Refugee Camp In Mustang
Jun 22, 2020
COVID-19 Causes Unprecedented Jobs Crisis, Almost All Workers And Businesses Affected By Lockdown Measures
Jun 22, 2020

More on Health

Nepal Carried Out 449474 COVID-19 PCR And RDT Test Till June 22 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 13 minutes ago
370 COVID-19 Patients Discharged After Recovery From Across The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 30 minutes ago
Nepal Carried Out 437347 COVID-19 PCR And RDT Test Till June 21 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
194 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Hospitals Across Nepal Following Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Nepal’s Confirmed 421 New COVID-19 Cases Total Reaches 9,026 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Brazil Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 50,000 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago

The Latest

Kalidas Jayanti 2020: His Contribution And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 22, 2020
COVID-19 Case Reported In Tibetan Refugee Camp In Mustang By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 22, 2020
COVID-19 Causes Unprecedented Jobs Crisis, Almost All Workers And Businesses Affected By Lockdown Measures By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 22, 2020
FAO Calls For More Innovative Policies In Asia-Pacific To Ensure Food Security And Nutrition In The Wake Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 22, 2020
Covid19 Crisis: Build Back To 'New Normal' By Bhanu Parajuli Jun 22, 2020
CoAS General Thapa Directed Personnel To Prepare Security Action Plans By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 22, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75