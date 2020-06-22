Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Reaches To 9536 With Recovery Of 535 New Cases

Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed 535 new cases of COVID-19 today. With this, the total cases has reached to 9561. MoPH

Out of the total 535, 461 are males and 74 females. Dr. Gautam informed that they were detected with COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. The virus has now spread in all districts of Nepal except for Rasuwa.

The new cases were detected in Morang 12, Saptari 15, Jhapa 3, Dhanusha 10, Mahottari 1, Achham 2, Arghakhanchi 9, Baitadi 14, Doti 21, Gulmi 56, Jajarkot 1, Kailali 58, Nawalparasi East 29, Sarlahi 47, Sindhupalchowk 2, Siraha 23, Syangja 33, Palpa 90, Pyuthan 30, Rautahat 34, Rupandehi 6, Chitwan 5, Okhaldhunga 1, Tanahun 11, Palpa, and Dang 13.