114 Patients Discharged Following Recovery

Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population, said that 114 COVID-19 patients, 106 males and eight females, receiving treatment at various hospitals discharged following recovery.

Those included 19 Jaleshwor Hospital, Mahottari, 20 COVID-19 Hospital, Janakpur, 3 Sindhuli Hospital, 21 Bharatpur Hospital, Kapilvastu 1, BPKIHS, Dharan 23, Damauli Hospital, Tanahun 1, Dhaulagiri Hospital, Baglung 4, Gorkha Hospital 1, Kalika Hospital, Syangja 10 and GP Koirala Hospital 6.They have been discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection.