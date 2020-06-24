Global Coronavirus Infections Top 9.1 Million

June 24, 2020, 8:16 a.m.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have exceeded 9.1 million globally, with over 472,000 fatalities and more than 4.5 million recoveries, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. has recorded over 2.3 million confirmed cases, with a death toll of over 120,000. Brazil recorded nearly 40,000 new cases in one day, bringing the total cases to over 1.1 million.

The United States has registered 2.33 million COVID-19 cases and over 120,000 deaths, according to data released by Johns Hopkins University, as of 2100 GMT on Tuesday.

The country reported 39,983 new cases and 806 deaths in one day, according to the data.

In South America, Brazil recorded 39,436 new cases of the novel coronavirus, as well as 1,374 deaths in one day, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Brazil has registered more than 1.1 million cases since the pandemic began, while cumulative deaths reaching 52,645, according to the ministry

UK PM Boris Johnson said Tuesday that the current 2-meter social distancing rule will be loosened from July 4 to "1 meter plus" in England so as to further ease the coronavirus lockdown.

Beijing Health Commission said on Wednesday that seven new COVID-19 cases, all locally transmitted, were recorded in the past 24 hours, raising total infections related to a local market cluster to 256 since June 11, when the first case was detected. The Chinese mainland has recorded 83,430 COVID-19 cases. A total of 100 asymptomatic patients are under medical observation.

