312 COVID-19 Patients Discharged Following Recovery

For the first time, the highest number of COVID-19 patients discharged from various hospitals following recovery. Professor Dr Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH) has informed that 312 COVID-19 patients, 293 males’ 19 females receiving treatment at various hospitals were discharged from various hospitals across the country.

Those included Jaleshwor Hospital Mahottari 21, Dullu Hospital, Dullu 7, Gaurisankhar College, Rautahat 80, Sarlahi 69, Alpine Institute, Saptari 15, TUTH 1, Isolation Centers set up at Khajura 6, Pipai 3, Rapti Sonari 11 and Bankatuwa Banke 12, Surkhet Provincial Hospital 32, Janakpur Provincial Hospital 45, Sai Krishna Isolation Center 16 and COVID-19 unified command Hospital, Balambu 1 have been discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus.