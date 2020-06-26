3 New COVID-19 Case Added In Kathmandu

Although 3 more new COVID-19 cases added in Kathmandu, Rautahat 56, Palpa 76, Dang 75, Kanchanpur 42. Kailalli 31 and Gulmi 25 and Baitadi 25 are leading districts with highest number of confirmed cases today.

Of 593 total COVID-19 cases today, above seven districts have 330 cases. Remaining other 76 districts share the remaining cases.

The COVID-19 cases were detected in Jumla 3,Dailekh 5, Jajarkot 2, Mugu 1, Morang 2, Jhapa 4, Sunsari 10, Dhanusa 15, Mahottari 4, Siraha 6, Achham 1, Baitadi 25, Bajhang 9, Bajura 27, Bara 2, Darchula 2, Doti 46, Gorkha 5, Kailali 31, Kanchanpur 42, Kapilvastu 21, Rautahat 56, Salyan 1, Nawalparasi (East) 23, Nuwakot 1, Kathmandu 3, Chitwan 12, Gulmi 25, Sindhuli 6, Kaski 2, Lamjung 6, Baglung 1, Tanahuh 2, Syangja 1, Argakhachi 3, Palpa 76, Dang 75, Pyuthan 20, Dailekh 5, Jajarkot 2, Mugu 1, Salyan 1, Surkhet 12, Jumla 3.

Today 48 COVID-19 patients including 8 females, 40 males discharged from hospitals following recovery. Those include BPKIHS, Dharan 24, COVID-19 unified command hospital, Balambu 3, Patan Academy of Health Sciences 3, Women Development Office, Tamghas, Gulmi 13, Mahendra Secondary School, Gulmi 2, Malika Secondary School, Jaleshwor Hospital, Mahottari 3 were discharged after recovering from the virus in the last 24 hours.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 11,755, including 2,698 cases of recovery and 27 death cases.