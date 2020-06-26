Coronavirus Cases Top 9.4 Million Worldwide With 484155 Deaths

Coronavirus Cases Top 9.4 Million Worldwide With 484155 Deaths

June 26, 2020, 9:07 a.m.

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide stands at over 9.4 million.

The latest figures, compiled by researchers at Johns Hopkins University in the United States, totaled 9,491,799 cases as of 18:00 UTC on Thursday and 484,155 deaths.

The United States has recorded 2,398,491 cases -- the most of any country. It is followed by Brazil with 1,188,631, Russia with 613,148, India with 473,105 and Britain with 309,455.

The US also has the world's highest death toll at 122,238. Brazil has recorded 53,830 fatalities, followed by Britain with 43,314, Italy with 34,678 and France with 29,734.

As many as 20 million Americans may have contracted coronavirus rather than 2.3 million, health officials say

United States health officials believe as many as 20 million Americans have contracted the coronavirus. That's nearly 10 times as many infections as the 2.3 million cases that have been confirmed.

The pandemic is getting worse globally with the number of infections expected to reach 10 million next week, World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.

A government whistle-blower ousted from a leading role in battling COVID-19 has alleged that the administration of US President Donald Trump has intensified its campaign to punish him for revealing shortcomings in the US response.

Dr Rick Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, said in an amended complaint filed with a federal watchdog agency that he has been relegated to a lesser role in his new assignment at the National Institutes of Health, unable to lend his full expertise to the battle against COVID-19.

Source: Agencies

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

With The Completion Of 456 MW Upper Tamakosi Nepal To Have 1500 MW Additional Electricity
Jun 26, 2020
Liverpool Win Premier League In 30-year
Jun 26, 2020
India Says Continuation Of Current Situation Will Vitiate Ties With China
Jun 26, 2020
Australia And New Zealand To Host Women’s World Cup 2023
Jun 26, 2020
Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Few Places Of Eastern, Central And Sudurpaschim
Jun 26, 2020

More on Health

Nepal Carried Out 199737 COVID-19 PCR Test Till June 25 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 22 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Detected 9 New COVID-19 Infection Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 29 minutes ago
312 COVID-19 Patients Discharged Following Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 5 minutes ago
Nepal’s Coronavirus Cases Reaches To 11,162 with 434 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 38 minutes ago
Human Trial Of New Vaccine Begins In UK By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Nepal Carried Out 476890 COVID-19 PCR And RDT Test Till June 24 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago

The Latest

COVID-19: Disinfecting Your Homes And Offices By Amit K. Shrestha Jun 26, 2020
With The Completion Of 456 MW Upper Tamakosi Nepal To Have 1500 MW Additional Electricity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 26, 2020
Liverpool Win Premier League In 30-year By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 26, 2020
India Says Continuation Of Current Situation Will Vitiate Ties With China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 26, 2020
Australia And New Zealand To Host Women’s World Cup 2023 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 26, 2020
Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Few Places Of Eastern, Central And Sudurpaschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 26, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75