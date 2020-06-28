COVID-19: 214 Discharged From Hospitals In Karnali

A total of 214 persons have returned home from the hospital after recovering from Corona Virus on Saturday. They include 201 men and 13 women. Of them, 205 are from Dailekh.

Altogether 132 persons including three women returned home from the isolation center in Naumule rural municipality of Dailekh, said the chief of the Karnali Health Services Division, Dr. Laxmi Narayan Tiwari. Likewise, seven women and 56 men were discharged from the isolation center in Dungeswar, two women and seven men from Dailekh hospital and Narayan isolation.

In Sialkot isolation center of Surkhet, one woman and seven men, one each in Tantikhand isolation, Dailekh and Rukum west hospital were discharged after complete recovery from Corona Virus. The total number of people who have recovered from the deadly virus in the state has reached 934 on Saturday, Dr. Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, seven people including a 15-month-old child from Panchapuri in Surkhet were confirmed positive to Corona Virus on Saturday. This takes the tally of infected to 1,440 in Karnali.