Global Coronavirus Cases Near 10 Million

June 28, 2020, 8:10 a.m.

Data compiled by researchers at Johns Hopkins University in the United States shows the number of confirmed coronavirus infections is approaching 10 million.

The total number of cases reached 9,866,685, with fatalities at 495,692, as of 18:00 UTC on Saturday.

The United States has the world's highest number of cases at 2,488,037; followed by Brazil at 1,274,974; Russia at 626,779; India at 508,953; and Britain at 311,727.

The United States recorded the most fatalities at 125,255; followed by Brazil at 55,961; Britain at 43,598; Italy at 34,716; and France at 29,781.

Florida health officials have reported more than 9,500 new COVID-19 cases, surpassing the previous day's total by more than 600 confirmed cases. The figures come as officials move to reclose beaches and discourage bar gatherings.

Egypt lifted many restrictions put in place against the coronavirus pandemic, reopening cafes, clubs, gyms and theatres after more than three months of closure, despite a continued upward trend in new infections.

India has more than 500,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, with a record daily leap of 18,500 new infections.

