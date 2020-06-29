8 New COVID-19 Cases Added In Kathmandu Valley, Raising Alarm Bell

Following the surge of people from outside the valley and easing lockdown, the numbers of COVID-19 cases has drastically increased. Since last few days, the numbers has been increasing day by day.

Eight COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Kathmandu valley itself with detection of six new cases in Kathmandu and one each in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur Monday.

Although the Ministry of Home Affairs strictly issued a notice to forbid the entry in the valley, people are using different roads and channel to enter valley risking the possibility of spiking the cases.

Similarly, local bodies are also failed to maintain social order and other guidelines issued by Ministry of Health and Population. Health officials issued a threat that possible major spike in Kathmandu in case of growing numbers of outsiders mixing in the valley.