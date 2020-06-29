Numbers Of People Leaving In Quarantine Remain 57368

As the number of people staying in quarantine has been decreasing 5000 per day on an average. From the pick of 180,000, the number has now declined to 57368. On Sunday, the number was over 61,731.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population, said that 7791 PCR and RDT 1822 tests have been carried out across the country in the last 24 hours. Out of 13248 total infections, 10085 are in isolation.

The number of PCR tests conducted as of today has reached to 223630 and RDT 297871. Nepal has conducted 521501 in total.