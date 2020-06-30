Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Hits 13,564 With 316 New Cases

Dr Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 316 new cases of COVID-19 today. With this, the total COVID-19 cases reached to 13654.
Of them, 316 people, 245 males and 71 females were identified with COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours.
