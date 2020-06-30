Sixty COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Various Hospitals

Sixty COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Various Hospitals

June 30, 2020, 7:12 p.m.

60 COVID-19 patients, 51 males and nine females receiving treatment were discharged from various hospitals across the country.

Those discharged from the hospitals included Karnali Academy of Health Sciences, Jumla 1, Isolation centers of Kohalpur, Banki 1, Sai Krishna Isolation, Saptari 15, Alpine Hospital Siraha 6, Mahottari Hospital 4, Koshi Hospital 16l and BPKIHS, Dharan 8 have recovered from the virus infection in the last 24 hours.

With this, the national COVID-19 3,194 cases of recovery and 29 death cases.

