1,462 People Recover From COVID-19 In A Single Day

July 1, 2020, 6:15 p.m.

As the number of infection cases is swelling, the number of recovery cases has also been picking up. Today, 1,462 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at different health facilities across the country have been discharged from across the country.

This is the single-day highest discharge of COVID-19 patients in Nepal.MoPH

Those included COVID-19 Hospital, Janakpur 18, Kalaiya Hospital Bara 6, Sai Krishna Isolation, Janakpur 17, Shukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, Kathmandu 11, Jwalamukhi Isolation Center 11, Nilkantha Isolation Center 37, Patan Hospital 5, Surkhet Provincial Hospital 33 and various isolation centers of State 5 306 have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, a 45-year old male of Ramroshan Municipality-5, Achham has died of COVID-19, taking the death toll to 30.

