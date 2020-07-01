US, EU Condemn China's Security Law For Hong Kong

US, EU Condemn China's Security Law For Hong Kong

July 1, 2020, 9:08 a.m.

The enactment of China's national security law for Hong Kong has drawn strong criticism from the United States and the European Union.

The National Security Council at the White House issued a statement on Tuesday after China's top legislative body approved the law.

The statement said, "As Beijing now treats Hong Kong as 'One country, One system,' so must the United States." It added, "The US will continue to take strong actions against those who smothered Hong Kong's freedom and autonomy. We urge Beijing to immediately reverse course."

The US has already announced that it will impose visa restrictions on Chinese officials, and also will end controlled defense exports to Hong Kong.

European Council President Charles Michel told reporters on Tuesday that the law risks seriously undermining the high degree of autonomy of Hong Kong and having a detrimental effect on the independence of the judiciary and rule of law.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the law would put China at risk of negative consequences for business confidence, China's reputation and public perception in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong’s leader strongly endorsed the new security law China’s central government is imposing on the semi-autonomous territory in her speech marking Wednesday’s anniversary of its handover from colonial Britain.

“This decision was necessary and timely to maintain Hong Kong’s stability,” Carrie Lam said.

A pro-democracy political party, The League of Social Democrats, organized a protest march during the flag-raising ceremony preceding Lam’s speech. Participants chanted slogans echoing demands from protesters last year for political reform and an investigation into alleged police abuses.

The law directly targets some of the actions of anti-government protesters last year, which included attacks on government offices and police stations, damage to subway stations, and the shutdown of the city’s international airport. Acts of vandalism against government facilities or public transit can be prosecuted as subversion or terrorism, while anyone taking part in activities deemed as secessionist would also be in violation of the new law.

The new national security law further blurs the distinction between the legal systems of semi-autonomous Hong Kong, which maintained aspects of British law after the 1997 handover, and the mainland’s authoritarian Communist Party system.

Source: NHK And AP

Agencies

Hong Kong Protests: Schools Asked To Report On Support Measures For Students As Social Unrest Flares Up Again
Jul 01, 2020
Flu Virus With 'Pandemic Potential' Found In China
Jun 30, 2020
Worst Could Be Yet To Come: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Jun 30, 2020
China’s Border Incursions Aimed To Divert Mounting Backlash Over Coronavirus Mishandling Wthin China And Worldwide: CTA President
Jun 23, 2020
Bhutan Votes In Third Election As India And China Tussle For Influence
Sep 16, 2018

More on East Asia

China Passes Controversial Hong Kong National Security Law By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
N. Korean Leader Suspends Military Action Plans Against S. Korea By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Japan's Fight Against Coronavirus 'Success': WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Indian Military Has Been Shoring Up Its Strength In Border Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago
China's National People's Congress Session Begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago
Ghani And Abdullah Sign Power-sharing Deal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

World Bank Announces Faris Hadad-Zervos As A New Country Director For Maldives, Nepal And Sri Lanka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 01, 2020
Accepting MCC Grant Is Nepal’s Choice But The Availability Of The Funding Is Not Open-ended: U.S. Embassy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 01, 2020
Himalayan Airlines And Huawei Cloud Join Hands By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 01, 2020
As Jobs Crisis Deepens, ILO Warns Of Uncertain And Incomplete Labour Market Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 01, 2020
UNFPA Urged To Accelerate Action To Stop Child Marriage And Son Preference By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 01, 2020
NMB Bank signs repeat Loan mandate with International Finance Corporation (IFC) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 01, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75