Japan Grapples With Record-level Increase In COVID-19 Cases

Japan Grapples With Record-level Increase In COVID-19 Cases

Dec. 11, 2020, 8:22 a.m.

In Japan, the spike in coronavirus cases continues to reach new peaks and upend daily life for people across the country. Tokyo reported more than 600 new infections on Thursday... a record daily tally reports NHK.

More than 45,000 people have now tested positive in the capital.

Experts warn cases involving elderly people, who face higher risk of getting seriously ill, are on the rise.

Director Ohmagari Norio of Disease Control and Prevention Center said, "The number of newly infected people who are aged 65 or older, as well as the ratio against the total new cases, are increasing. We need to protect our elderly from being infected at all opportunities."

According to NHK, hospitals, welfare facilities and schools in the northern prefecture of Hokkaido have been hit by cluster infections.

Officials are asking residents in the capital city of Sapporo to stay at home and avoid travel to other areas as much as possible until Christmas. Bars and restaurants are also asked to close early.

Hokkaido Governor Suzuki Naomichi said, "It is difficult to provide usual medical services during the New Year holidays in the first place. We must ease the burden on the healthcare system before that period so that it doesn't become overwhelmed."

Asahikawa City is facing a shortage of healthcare workers. Residents there will also be asked to refrain from non-essential outings.

A man in the city said, "After shopping I go home right away. My relatives gather to celebrate the New Year every year... but maybe not this time."

The western prefecture of Osaka confirmed 415 new cases on Thursday.

A cluster infection occurred at a hospital there that treats serious COVID-19 cases.

Eight patients and five medical staff tested positive earlier this month. All of them show light or no symptoms.

Osaka Governor Yoshimura Hirofumi said, "The cluster occurred in a different department in a different building. At this point, I don't think the hospital will be forced to stop treating coronavirus patients."

More than 173,000 cases have been reported across Japan since the pandemic began. Over 2,500 people have died.

Agencies

Afghanistan Journalist Malala Maiwand Shot Dead
Dec 11, 2020
Nepal Completes Reconstruction Of 465 Temples And Shrines
Dec 10, 2020
Indian Experts Panel Seeks More Vaccine Data Before Emergency Nod
Dec 10, 2020
Joe Biden's Son Hunter Says He Is Under Investigation Over Taxes
Dec 10, 2020
Kathmandu-Delhi Flight Likely To Start December 16
Dec 09, 2020

More on Asia

Prince Akishino Proclaimed First In Line To Throne By Agencies 1 month ago
Japanese Prime Minister Suga Vows Support For Fair Access To Vaccines By Agencies 2 months, 2 weeks ago
Pakistan–China Dam To Submerge Engraved Heritage Rocks Of Buddhism By Agencies 2 months, 2 weeks ago
Suga Envisions Reform-oriented Government In Japan By Agencies 2 months, 3 weeks ago
Israeli, U.S. Officials On Historic Flight To UAE To Formalize Normalization Deal By REUTERS 3 months, 1 week ago
Japanese Prime Minister Abe Resigns Because Of Poor Health By REUTERS 3 months, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Purna Man Shakya To Contest Elections For The President Of Supreme Court Bar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 11, 2020
Afghanistan Journalist Malala Maiwand Shot Dead By Agencies Dec 11, 2020
U.S. FDA Advisers Overwhelmingly Back Authorizing Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine By REUTERS Dec 11, 2020
Weather Forecast For December 11: Light Snow Fall Is Likely In Western High Mountainous Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 11, 2020
16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence 2020 Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 10, 2020
Global IME Bank Barkak Signs MoU With Barpak Rural Municipality By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 10, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75