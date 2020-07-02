Fist Infant Dies Due To COVID-19 In TUTH

First infant died due to COVID-19 Infection in Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) today.

“A 49-day old infant suffering from COVID-19 breathed his last on July 1 at around 4:00 PM at TU Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj,” said Dr Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the ministry in the daily press briefing today.

The infant, originally from Dhaulagiri Municipality-4, Myagdi, was admitted to TUTH on June 18 and was receiving treatment in ventilator in Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

With this, the COVID-19 death tally in Nepal has reached 31 while the caseload has reached 14,519 including 5,320 cases of recovery.