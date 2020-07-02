Russians Set To Pave Way To Keep Putin In Power

Russians Set To Pave Way To Keep Putin In Power

July 2, 2020, 7:46 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to win overwhelming approval by voters for a constitutional change that will enable him to potentially stay in power until 2036.

The reform Putin proposed in January would reset his term limits to zero in 2024, allowing him to serve two more six-year terms.

The reform also include a ban on same-sex marriage and broadening the powers of parliament.

With 92 percent of votes counted, 77 percent were in favor and 21 percent against.

An exit poll and other data also show overwhelming support for the changes.

The president said in an interview on state-run TV in June that he didn't rule out the possibility of running for office again if the Constitution were to be revised.

A former KGB intelligence officer, Putin has effectively governed Russia for two decades. Opposition members have said he is trying to become "a president for life."

Source: NHK

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Locusts Reached To 26 Districts In Nepal, Destroyed The Crops
Jul 02, 2020
More Than 10.6 Million People Infected By Coronavirus Globally
Jul 02, 2020
Hong Kong Arrests Demonstrators Under New Security Law
Jul 02, 2020
I'm All For Masks: President Trump In Change Of Tone
Jul 02, 2020
Heavy Rainfall Likely In Province 1,2 Gandaki And Province 5
Jul 02, 2020

More on International

Hong Kong Security Law Provides Chinese Central Government To Manage Jurisdiction By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 45 minutes ago
Hong Kong Protests: Schools Asked To Report On Support Measures For Students As Social Unrest Flares Up Again By Agencies 1 day ago
Did Beijing Market Coronavirus Cluster Begin In May? By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Pompeo Calls Report Of Forced Sterilisation Of Uighurs 'Shocking' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Coronavirus and US-China Tensions Leave Students Abroad Short On Options By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Hong Kong Steps Op Covid-19 Testing To Cover All Beijing Arrivals By Air By Newspapers 4 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Locusts Reached To 26 Districts In Nepal, Destroyed The Crops By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2020
More Than 10.6 Million People Infected By Coronavirus Globally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2020
Hong Kong Arrests Demonstrators Under New Security Law By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2020
I'm All For Masks: President Trump In Change Of Tone By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2020
Heavy Rainfall Likely In Province 1,2 Gandaki And Province 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2020
48362 Persons Are In Quarantine In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 01, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75