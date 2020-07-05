Xinjiang Injects Over 40 Billion Yuan Into Poverty Relief Projects

Xinjiang Injects Over 40 Billion Yuan Into Poverty Relief Projects

July 5, 2020, 7:17 a.m.

At a time when media around the world condemning the Chinese government for suppressing Uygur ethnic group of Northwest China's Xinjiang province, Chinese media reported that China’s Xinjiang province of Uygur autonomous region has invested more than 40.5 billion yuan (about $5.7 billion) into poverty alleviation projects this year.

The United State of America has recently criticized Chinese central government for suppressing Uygur minorities denying their basis rights including basic amenities. Chinese central authorities used force to crackdown Uygur moment recently.

China Daily citing local authorizes reproved that the funds have been injected into 5,286 projects covering multiple areas, including industrial development and employment, said the regional poverty alleviation and development office.

Xinjiang also increased financial support to poverty-stricken households. It has extended loans to 117,800 impoverished households this year, totaling over 3.74 billion yuan.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Locusts Invasion Damages Maze Crop Arghakhanchi
Jul 05, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 11.1 Million
Jul 05, 2020
Veda Vyasa Jayanti 2020: Ahead of Guru Purnima
Jul 05, 2020
Heavy Rainfall Likely At One Or Two Places Of Province 1,2, Gandak and 5
Jul 05, 2020
COVID-19: Total Reaches To 15,491 With 6451 Recovery
Jul 04, 2020

More on International

Sino-Indian Relations Can Be Healthy And Calm If The Border Calms Down By News Desk 1 day ago
Trump Termed Coronavirus As "Plague From China" By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Thousands Of Students, Teachers Arrested In HK Unrest Since Last Year By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Russians Set To Pave Way To Keep Putin In Power By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Hong Kong Security Law Provides Chinese Central Government To Manage Jurisdiction By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Hong Kong Protests: Schools Asked To Report On Support Measures For Students As Social Unrest Flares Up Again By Agencies 3 days, 23 hours ago

The Latest

Locusts Invasion Damages Maze Crop Arghakhanchi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 11.1 Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2020
Trump Criticizes China For Spreading Coronavirus By Agencies Jul 05, 2020
Heavy Rain Hits Southern Japan, Many Feared Dead By Agencies Jul 05, 2020
Veda Vyasa Jayanti 2020: Ahead of Guru Purnima By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2020
Heavy Rainfall Likely At One Or Two Places Of Province 1,2, Gandak and 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75