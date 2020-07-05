At a time when media around the world condemning the Chinese government for suppressing Uygur ethnic group of Northwest China's Xinjiang province, Chinese media reported that China’s Xinjiang province of Uygur autonomous region has invested more than 40.5 billion yuan (about $5.7 billion) into poverty alleviation projects this year.

The United State of America has recently criticized Chinese central government for suppressing Uygur minorities denying their basis rights including basic amenities. Chinese central authorities used force to crackdown Uygur moment recently.

China Daily citing local authorizes reproved that the funds have been injected into 5,286 projects covering multiple areas, including industrial development and employment, said the regional poverty alleviation and development office.

Xinjiang also increased financial support to poverty-stricken households. It has extended loans to 117,800 impoverished households this year, totaling over 3.74 billion yuan.