With 28 New Cases, Kathmandu Valley Is Turning To New Breeding Center COVID-19

At a time when the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in other regions are gradually declining the number of cases in Kathmandu Valley has increased recent week. Despite restriction impose on the entry of the people, large numbers of people have been entering valley from different points.

Although Kathmandu Valley’s cases are confined to certain pocket, there are growing concern over spiking the cases in the valley given the density of the population here in the valley.

Professor Dr Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley today.

Of the 28 infected, 14 are from Kathmandu, 10 from Lalitpur and four are from Bhaktapur. On Monday, 54 cases of virus infection were confirmed in the Kathmandu valley. Likewise, 30 cases were recorded in the valley on Sunday.

According to Professor Dr. Gautam national COVID-19 caseload has reached 16,168 including 7,499 cases of recovery and 35 death cases.