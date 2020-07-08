NCP Standing Committee Meeting Put Off Till July 10

The Standing Committee meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) scheduled for today has been postponed until July 10 reports RSS.

The meeting has been re-scheduled at 11.00 am on July 10 (Friday), informed NCP Publicity and Publication Department deputy in-charge Surya Thapa.

According to RSS, the meeting has been postponed since the discussion among the top leaders is underway to iron out factional differences and keep the unity intact.

On the matters related to the party and government coordination, chair and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and another chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal are daily holding discussions.

The second-rung leaders and cadres of the party have also been mounting pressure on the top leaders on protecting the party unity.