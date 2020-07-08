Nepal’s COVID-19 Reaches To 16423

Nepal’s COVID-19 Reaches To 16423

July 8, 2020, 4:48 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population MoPH), has confirmed 255 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Wednesday. He said that the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 16,423.

Professor Dr. Gautam said that 253 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country after recovery from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 7,752

Currently there are 8,636 active cases of virus infection and 25,040 people are in quarantines at different places across the country.

With this, national COVID-19 tally has reached 16,423 including 7,752 cases of recovery and 35 death cases. On Tuesday, Nepal’s coronavirus infection tally crossed the 16,000-mark and reached 16,168 with 204 new cases.

