With 118 New Cases, COVID-19 Tally Reaches 16,649 In Nepal

With 118 New Cases, COVID-19 Tally Reaches 16,649 In Nepal

July 10, 2020, 4:43 p.m.

Dr Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 118 cases of COVID-19 today. With this, the total tally reaches to 166649.

Out of 4,806 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests conducted in 25 laboratories the last 24 hours,118 came positive.

120 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation recovered from the virus infection in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate now stands at 48.1 per cent.

Currently, there are 8,603 active cases of the virus infection and 23,910 are in quarantine.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 16,649 including 8,011 cases of recovery and 35 death case

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Flood Damaged Kali Gandaki A, Middle Marsyangdi, Trishuli, Debhighat and Middle Bhotekosi Hydropower
Jul 10, 2020
Rakuten Viber and UNICEF Nepal Launch Covidko Kura’
Jul 10, 2020
Red-Cross And Coca-Cola’s Continue To Supply Safety Equipments
Jul 10, 2020
42 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Kathmandu Valley
Jul 10, 2020
Koshi River: Water Level Increases
Jul 10, 2020

More on Health

42 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 48 minutes ago
More Than 6.7 Million People Globally Recovered From COVID-19 By Agencies 10 hours, 7 minutes ago
Five New COVID-19 Cases Detected In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
With 108 New Cases, COVID-19 Tally Reaches 16,531 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Global Coronavirus Surpasses 11.8 Million, US Confirmed Over 3 Million Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
23 New COVID-19 Cases Added In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Flood Damaged Kali Gandaki A, Middle Marsyangdi, Trishuli, Debhighat and Middle Bhotekosi Hydropower By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2020
Rakuten Viber and UNICEF Nepal Launch Covidko Kura’ By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2020
Red-Cross And Coca-Cola’s Continue To Supply Safety Equipments By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2020
Koshi River: Water Level Increases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2020
18 Killed And 40 Missing In Flood And Landslide In Myagdi And Jajarkot By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2020
Landslides Buried House Killing Seven Persons With Eight Injury In Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75