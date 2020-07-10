With 118 New Cases, COVID-19 Tally Reaches 16,649 In Nepal

Dr Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 118 cases of COVID-19 today. With this, the total tally reaches to 166649.

Out of 4,806 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests conducted in 25 laboratories the last 24 hours,118 came positive.

120 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation recovered from the virus infection in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate now stands at 48.1 per cent.

Currently, there are 8,603 active cases of the virus infection and 23,910 are in quarantine.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 16,649 including 8,011 cases of recovery and 35 death case