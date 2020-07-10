Landslides Buried House Killing Seven Persons With Eight Injury In Pokhara

Landslides Buried House Killing Seven Persons With Eight Injury In Pokhara

July 10, 2020, 3:39 p.m.

Landslide triggered by the heavy monsoon rain buried house killing seven people in Sarangkot of Pokhara Metropolitan City. Similarly, eight persons including other family members, relatives and neighbours were injured in the incident.

All of them had gathered at the house of Tanka Bahadur to celebrate the birthday of Pinky Thapa.

The deceased have been identified as Tanka Bahadur Thapa, 50, his wife Sommaya Thapa, 45, 11-year-old Ishika Thapa, six-year-old Suwan Thapa and right-year-old Shital Shrestha of Damauli, Tanahun, according to the District Police Office.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Subas Hamal, said that the incident took place when landslide buried the house belonging to Tanka Bahadur Thapa.

Injured 22-year-old Pinky Thapa, her five-year-old daughter Pirisa Thapa, and 18-year-old Asha Thapa are receiving treatment at Manipal Teaching Hospital.

Traffic has been obstructed at different places due to landslide following incessant rainfall.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Flood Damaged Kali Gandaki A, Middle Marsyangdi, Trishuli, Debhighat and Middle Bhotekosi Hydropower
Jul 10, 2020
Rakuten Viber and UNICEF Nepal Launch Covidko Kura’
Jul 10, 2020
Red-Cross And Coca-Cola’s Continue To Supply Safety Equipments
Jul 10, 2020
42 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Kathmandu Valley
Jul 10, 2020
With 118 New Cases, COVID-19 Tally Reaches 16,649 In Nepal
Jul 10, 2020

More on Flood, Earthquakes and disasters

Koshi River: Water Level Increases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 37 minutes ago
18 Killed And 40 Missing In Flood And Landslide In Myagdi And Jajarkot By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 58 minutes ago
Earthquake 6.0 The Richter Scale Hits Zagreb By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 months, 2 weeks ago
Powerful Earthquake Of 7.7 Magnitude Hits Caribbean By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 months, 1 week ago
Ensuring Occupational Health And Safety By Managing Risk By Amit K. Shrestha 9 months, 2 weeks ago
Communication Gap: Bihar Floods Show Why India, Nepal Need To Get Their Act Together By Akshit Sangomla 11 months ago

The Latest

Flood Damaged Kali Gandaki A, Middle Marsyangdi, Trishuli, Debhighat and Middle Bhotekosi Hydropower By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2020
Rakuten Viber and UNICEF Nepal Launch Covidko Kura’ By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2020
Red-Cross And Coca-Cola’s Continue To Supply Safety Equipments By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2020
42 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2020
With 118 New Cases, COVID-19 Tally Reaches 16,649 In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2020
Himalayan Dams Become Economic Burdens: Lessons For Etalin By Rishika Pardikar Jul 10, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75