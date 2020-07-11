3 Persons Die In Kathmandu Due To COVID-19

July 11, 2020, 9:44 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed three cases of COVID-19 death Saturday.

"Three males aged 45, 54 and 60 receiving treatment at various hospitals in Kathmandu succumbed to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 38," informed Dr Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the ministry in the daily press briefing today.

According to Dr Gautam, a 60-year old male of Sankhamul, Kathmandu Metropolitan City-10, suffering from kidney and lungs disease, was admitted to Patan Hospital on June 30. He died on July 10 while receiving treatment in Patan Hospital itself.

Likewise, a 45-year old male of Pachpokhari Rural Municipality-6, Sindhupalchowk, who was suffering from tuberculosis, died of COVID-19 on July 9 while receiving treatment in Patan Hospital.

Similarly, a 54-year old male of Gokarneshwor Municipality-4, Kathmandu, who tested positive for the virus on July 14, died of COVID-19 on July 9 while receiving treatment at Kathmandu Medical College, Sinamangal.

With this, the COVID-19 death toll has reached 38.

