36 Went Missing And 23 persons Killed By Flood And Landslides On Friday

July 11, 2020, 8:45 a.m.

Floods and landslides triggered by intense monsoon rain killed twenty-three people and property worths of billions of rupees damaged. Due to landslides, 36 went missing and 26 others sustained injuries in various parts of Nepal.

Chief Executive Officer of National Disaster Risk Reduction Authority (NDRRA) Anil Pokhrel said that nine districts were affected by landslides and floods. They include Sindhupalchowk, Myagdi, Lamjung, Kaski, Rukum (West), Tanahun, Jajarkot, Dolakha and Gulmi.

CEO Pokhrel said that the landslides also disrupted vehicular movements along the Marid-Lalbandi and B.P Highway in Sindhuli district and Kathmandu-Bhimphedi road section in Makwanpur district. Similarly, the Bhaluwang-Pyuthan road section also came to a complete halt because of landslides in several places.

the NEOC said that Myagdi is highly devastated by floods where three people were killed and 31 went missing in floods and landslides in Dhaulagiri and Malika Gaunapalika of Myagdi district on Friday.

Likewise, seven persons each died in landslides in the Pokhara Metropolitan City of Kaski and Barekot Gaunpalika in Jajarkot district. Seventeen others were injured in the landslides of Sarangkot, Hemja and Paintedanda in Kaski and five in Jajarkot districts. Five others went missing in a Jajarkot landslide.

Likewise, three casualties and three injuries were reported from Lamjung, two from Rukum (West) with one injury, and one in Kaligandaki Gaunpalika-4 of Gulmi district.

There was no report of any human casualty from Tanahun and Dolakha districts.

