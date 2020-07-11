CoAS General Thapa Visited Police Headquarter To Congratulate Newly Appointed IGP

Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Purna Chandra Thapa visited Nepal Police Headquarter to congratulate newly appointed Inspector General of Police Shailesh Thapa. CoAS General Thapa presented a gift to IGP Thapa.

This is a rare event when chief of Nepal Army congratulated chief of police in face through formal visit.

Although IGP is lower in official rank than CoAS as IGP’s rank is below secretary and CoAS’s rank is next to chief secretary. Last week, outgoing IGP Thakur Prasad Gyawali visited Nepal Army Headquarter to pay a farewell call with CoAS Thapa.