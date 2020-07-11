With 70 New Cases, Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Caseload Reached To 16,719

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 70 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. With this Nepal ‘s total cases reached 16,719.
Press Briefing on COVID-19 2077.03.27
Meanwhile, 431 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities nationwide were discharged after recovering from the virus infection in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate now stands at 50.5 percent.
Currently, there are 8,239 active cases of COVID-19 and 24,097 are in quarantine.
