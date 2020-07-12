Global Coronavirus Reaches Over 12,6 Million, The Cases Rise To 2511In Sri Lanka

July 12, 2020, 7:54 a.m.

Forty-three more persons had tested positive for the Coronavirus, stated the Department of Government Information. Accordingly, the total number of COVID-19 positive patients in the country stands at 251.

Pakistan has 248135 confirmed cases with 5170 deaths and 153134 recoveries.

More than 12.6 million people around the world have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and more than 562,000 have died, according to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University. More than 6.96 million patients have recovered.

South Africa is reporting another 13,497 new coronavirus cases for a total of 264,184 including 3,971 deaths. More than a third of cases are in new hot spot of Gauteng province, which includes Johannesburg and capital, Pretoria. Health minister Zweli Mkhize earlier warned of a COVID-19 "storm".

Brazil, the world's number-two coronavirus hot spot after the United States, has recorded 1,071 new deaths from the outbreak, pushing its death toll to 81,469, with a total of 1,839,850 confirmed cases, the health ministry said.

