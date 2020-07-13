Kathmandu Valley Recorded 9 COVID-19 Cases On Monday

At a time when numbers of COVID-19 infections cases are declining nationwide, Kathmandu Valley continues to see the surge of cases. Today, Kathmandu Valley has recorded 9 COVID-19 Positive cases.

Lalitpur recorded 5 coronavirus positive cases followed by Kathmandu 3 and Bhaktapur 1.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, the new cases were detected in Jhapa 4, Morang 1, Sunsari 1, Saptari 1, Dhanusa 27, Mahottari 4, Kathmandu 3, Kapilvastu 9, Bhaktapur 1, Lalitpur 5, Kavre 1, Kailali 11, Myagdi 1, Dolakha 1, Makwanpur 1, Rautahat 9, Sindhuli 1, Baglung 2, Parbat 1, Syangja 1, Tanahun 2, Bardiya 2, Dang 2, Rukum (West) 2, Banke 1, Dailekh 2, Jajarkot 1, Surkhet 41, Bajhang 2, Baitadi 2 and Achham.

Currently, there are 6,613 active cases of COVID-19 and 23,470 are in quarantine.