Kathmandu Valley Recorded 9 COVID-19 Cases On Monday

Kathmandu Valley Recorded 9 COVID-19 Cases On Monday

July 13, 2020, 4:51 p.m.

At a time when numbers of COVID-19 infections cases are declining nationwide, Kathmandu Valley continues to see the surge of cases. Today, Kathmandu Valley has recorded 9 COVID-19 Positive cases.

Lalitpur recorded 5 coronavirus positive cases followed by Kathmandu 3 and Bhaktapur 1.

Press Briefing on COVID-19 2077.03.29

Press Briefing on COVID-19 2077.03.29 #COVID-19

Posted by Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal on Monday, July 13, 2020

According to Ministry of Health and Population, the new cases were detected in Jhapa 4, Morang 1, Sunsari 1, Saptari 1, Dhanusa 27, Mahottari 4, Kathmandu 3, Kapilvastu 9, Bhaktapur 1, Lalitpur 5, Kavre 1, Kailali 11, Myagdi 1, Dolakha 1, Makwanpur 1, Rautahat 9, Sindhuli 1, Baglung 2, Parbat 1, Syangja 1, Tanahun 2, Bardiya 2, Dang 2, Rukum (West) 2, Banke 1, Dailekh 2, Jajarkot 1, Surkhet 41, Bajhang 2, Baitadi 2 and Achham.

Currently, there are 6,613 active cases of COVID-19 and 23,470 are in quarantine.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

1,705 Recover From COVID-19 In A Single Day In Nepal
Jul 13, 2020
Bhanu Jayanti Observed Across Nepal And Some Parts Of India Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Jul 13, 2020
Monsoon Takes 77 Lives In A Month
Jul 13, 2020
Record Increase In Global Coronavirus Cases, Brazil Coronavirus Cases Near Two Million
Jul 13, 2020
COVID-19 Turning Pregnancy Excitement Into Fear
Jul 13, 2020

More on Health

1,705 Recover From COVID-19 In A Single Day In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 41 minutes ago
Record Increase In Global Coronavirus Cases, Brazil Coronavirus Cases Near Two Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 32 minutes ago
COVID-19 Turning Pregnancy Excitement Into Fear By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 38 minutes ago
6 New Cases Added In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
With 82 New Cases, Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Caseload Reached To 16801 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
India Sees biggest One-Day Jump In Coronavirus Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago

The Latest

11 Die In Tanahun Due To Landslides And Floods By Newspapers Jul 13, 2020
Bhanu Jayanti Observed Across Nepal And Some Parts Of India Amid Coronavirus Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2020
COVID-19 Outbreak: Face Coverings Vs Surgical Masks Vs N95 Respirators By Amit K. Shrestha Jul 13, 2020
Kalapani/ Lipulekh and MCC: Nepal’s Multilateral Relations And Diplomacy By Nishesh Dhungana Jul 13, 2020
Where We Are Falling Short? By Dr. Suman Karn Jul 13, 2020
POLITICS Instability Rules By A Correspondent Jul 13, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75