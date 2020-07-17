There are now over 13.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, with over 588,000 fatalities and more than 7.6 million recoveries, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The Chinese mainland has a total of 83,622 COVID-19 cases, with 104 asymptomatic patients currently under medical observation. The death toll stands at 4,651, including ten from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and seven from the Taiwan region.

Beijing recorded no new domestically transmitted case for the 11th consecutive day. From June 11 to July 14, the Chinese capital reported a total of 335 locally transmitted cases, 177 of whom have been discharged from hospitals.

China's GDP expanded 3.2 percent year on year in the second quarter of 2020 as COVID-19 eased and policymakers announced packages of measures for its economic recovery.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has risen to over 3.56 million and the death toll has surpassed 138,000. The U.S. biotech firm Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine will enter the final stage of human trials on July 27.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro confirmed Wednesday that he has once again tested positive for the novel coronavirus, roughly a week after his first positive test for the virus.

Anthony Fauci, top U.S. infectious disease expert, on Thursday said the younger generation in the U.S. is driving the new surge of coronavirus and warned young people should not feel like they are immune to serious infection.

"You look at what's going on with the new infections – the age range of the infection. The median age is about a decade and a half younger today than it was a few months ago", CNN reported, citing Dr. Fauci.

"Young people are intimately and heavily involved in what's going on now with this pandemic", Fauci noted.

The Brazilian government reported on Thursday that the country has registered over two million COVID-19 cases after 45,403 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, for a total of 2,012,151.

According to the country's Ministry of Health, 1,322 deaths were recorded in the past 24-hour period, bringing the total to 76,688.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, has been the worst hit by the virus, with 402,048 cases and 19,038 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 134,573 cases and 11,849 deaths, and Ceara, with 144,000 cases and 7,127 deaths.

Brazil has seen the world's second-largest outbreak, after the United States, in terms of both the caseload and death toll.

India reinstated lockdown measures across several states Thursday as coronavirus cases neared 1 million. The countryside is seeing an especially strong spike in infections.

The surge is attributed in part to thousands of migrant workers returning from cities following the initial lockdown. Police are on the streets to enforce restrictions.

Another 1.3 million Americans filed for jobless claims for the week ending July 11, the U.S. Labor Department said Thursday.

The number is higher than the estimated 1.25 million given by economists.