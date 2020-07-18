Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Her Daughter Aaradhya Admited To Hospital

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Her Daughter Aaradhya Admited To Hospital

July 18, 2020, 7:45 a.m.

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after experiencing mild fever. Her husband Abhishek Bachchan and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan are already admitted in the same hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Earlier on July 11, Amitabh Bachchan, 77, was admitted to the hospital after he said that he has tested positive for the coronavirus infection. Taking to Twitter, Bachchan said he has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

"I have tested Covid positive, shifted to hospital, the hospital is informing authorities. Family and staff undergone tests, results awaited," he said in a tweet. "All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"

Later, his son Abhishek Bachchan also tested positive. Amitabh's granddaughter Aaradhya was also tested positive. However, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were put into home-quarantine after testing Covid-19 positive.

Abhishek had also tweeted that Aishwarya and Aaradhya's positive Covid-19 test results. "Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful. The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers," he wrote.

Abhishek's tweet came after Maharashtra Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare, Rajesh Tope, had confirmed the news earlier in the afternoon. Later the tweet was deleted.

"Smt. Aishwarya Rai Bacchan & Daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bacchan have also been detected positive for Covid19. Smt. Jaya Bachhan ji is tested negative for covid19. We wish the Bacchan Family to get well soon with a speedy recovery," tweeted the minister.

On July 11, antigen tests conducted on Aishwarya, 46, daughter Aaradhya, 8, and Aishwarya's mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan had yielded negative results. However swab tests were awaited at that point.

Earlier in the day, Amitabh Bachchan thanked his fans and well-wishers. Expressing his gratitude, he tweeted, "In happy times, in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love , affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol is restrictive , so individual responses are not possible .. but we see, read, hear all of you .. thank you ever."

