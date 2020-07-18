Nepal Red-Cross And Coca-Cola Provides Safety Equipments To Health Care Workers

Nepal Red-Cross and Coca-Cola Provides Safety Equipments to Over 700 Health Care Workers and Volunteers

July 18, 2020, 8:23 p.m.

Nepal Red-Cross Society and Coca-Cola in Nepal has been continuously distributing safety equipments to ensure the safety and well-being of all health care workers and volunteers who have been actively carrying out their duties despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a part of the ongoing efforts, safety equipments including N95 mask, safety boots and sanitizers were distributed to Red-Cross’s ambulance drivers, blood transfusion technicians and volunteers who have been dedicatedly working on the frontlines to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

The distribution program commenced from 30th June and aims to reach to all targeted health care workers and volunteers across the country ensuring their safety. Till date, safety equipments have already been handed over to the Red-Cross’s representatives in all districts except few districts of Sudurpashim and Province 1. The distributions will be completed in all districts within this week.

The partnership with Coca-Cola in Nepal has helped to boost the morale and safety of 400 blood transfusion technicians and health workers and 247 ambulance drivers. Also, it has encouraged other Red-Cross frontline volunteers who have been working on health, sanitation, risk communication, community involvement, protection and quarantine assistance,” said Dibya Raj Poudel, Director of NRCS said, “

, “We would like to thank our ambulance drivers, blood transfusion technicians and volunteers who are carrying out their duties commendably during such challenging times. Along with our partner Nepal Red-Cross Society we are very humbled to provide safety gears and equipments to support the health and safety of them who are equally on the frontlines,” said Ambuj Singh, Country Director, Coca-Cola in Nepal.

