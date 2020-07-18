Women In Big Data-Nepal To Host Panel Discussion On ‘Belt Your Data’ For Data Enthusiasts On Sunday

Women in Big Data-Nepal is to organize a Virtual Panel Discussion on the topic ‘Belt Your Data’ on 19 July. The event aims to share knowledge and facts on data breach cases focusing more on the context of Nepal and is being conducted on the Zoom platform. Over 500 interested audiences are expected to participate in the session.

Data breaches - incidents that expose confidential or protected information - are increasing in Nepal in recent times. In this digital age, data is wealth. It should be kept safe and used wisely. This panel discussion intends to disseminate its participants with an awareness of data breach and ways to prevent it.

The three panelists of the event are: Dovan Rai - a Data scientist & Education Coordinator, Narayan Koirala - Managing Director of Eminence Ways Pvt. Ltd., and Prabin Subedi - a Lawyer specialized in Information Communication Technology Law.

During the event, the audience can put forward any topic related concerns to the panelists and have a one-to-one discussion on the topic. Analyzing the few recent data breach cases of Nepal, this event aims to disseminate its attendees with all the necessary precautions and laws one should know regarding the data and its use.

‘Belt Your Data’ event is a great opportunity for the audience to collect ideas on the domain ‘Data Breach’ from the experts since data has become the most crucial part of our life and needs to maintain better privacy in this 21st century.

All interested participants, regardless of gender, can register for the participation in the event by filling up this form.

The event is supported by Girls in Tech - Nepal. Event hosted virtually on: ZOOM

About Women in Big Data – Nepal

The goal of Women in Big Data (https://www.womeninbigdata.org/) is to strengthen diversity in the big data field. The organization was established in 2015 in the USA with an aim to encourage and attract more female talent to the big data and analytics field. The community provides a great opportunity to connect, engage, grow and inspire women in the field of big data. Nepal chapter of Women in Big Data was launched in May 2020.